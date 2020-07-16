Judith M. Ciriello died Monday July 13, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Judy was an Akron resident for many years. She was a graduate of John Carroll University and St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing. She had been employed at St. Thomas Hospital and Akron City Hospital (Summa). Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mary Nemeth; and brother, Frank Nemeth, Judy is survived by husband, Joseph; sons, Mark (Laurie), Joseph (Wendy), Michael (Janeanne) and Christopher; grandchildren, Christopher, Joseph, Eric, Ian, Leah and Evan; brother, Thomas Nemeth; sister-in-law, Carol Nemeth, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18th at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 83 Mosser Pl., Akron 44310. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.