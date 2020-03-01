Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Lakeview Christian Church
4613 S. Main Street
Akron, OH
View Map
Judith M. "Judy" Freshwater Obituary
) Judi Freshwater, 77, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on February 27, 2020. She was born May 23, 1942 in Wooster to the late Glenn and Virginia Andrews. Judi was a 1960 graduate of Coventry High School, an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 566 and Allenside Athletic club. Judi worked as a Veterinarian's assistant for many years and had a strong love for animals. She also worked for Coventry Schools where she was an aide in classrooms and in the kitchen. Besides her parents; Judi was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck. She is survived by her sons, Bob (Debbie) and Bill Stokes; daughter, Traci (Jeff) Denny; grandchildren, Mitchell, Lauren, Bryce, Justin, Ashley, Aaron and Tessa; 2 great grandchildren; step-sons, Mark (Katie) Mike (Lesa) and Joe (Wendy) Freshwater; brother, Dave (Lynne) Andrews; as well as many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Wednesday at the Lakeview Christian Church, 4613 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44319. Inurnment will take place at Lockwood Cemetery at a later date. In honor of Judi's mom memorial contributions can be made to Coventry Local Schools, Treasurer's Office, 3257 Cormany Road, Coventry Township, Ohio 44319. Please note on the memo line Virginia Andrews Memorial Scholarship Fund. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -