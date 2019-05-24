|
|
Judith "Judie"
Nill
Judith "Judie" Nill, age 76, of North Canton, died at 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 19th 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. in Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. with a memorial service immediately following starting at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to The Chapel in Green-Missions, 1800 Raber Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2019