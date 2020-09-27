Judith P. Morris, age 89, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 of natural causes. Judy was an avid gardener who loved nature,and an accomplished pianist. She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Christ. She was a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio. She volunteered for the Akron Heart Association
for many years. Judy will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her love of nature and her wonderful sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, in 2001. She is survived by her son, Daniel; and three daughters, Cynthia, Michele and Rene (Mike Edlund); four grandchildren, Eliza, Brady, Hannah and Julia, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held 1p.m. Tuesday, September 29 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Private interment Greenlawn Memorial Park.