1/1
Judith P. Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith P. Morris, age 89, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 of natural causes. Judy was an avid gardener who loved nature,and an accomplished pianist. She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Christ. She was a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio. She volunteered for the Akron Heart Association for many years. Judy will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her love of nature and her wonderful sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, in 2001. She is survived by her son, Daniel; and three daughters, Cynthia, Michele and Rene (Mike Edlund); four grandchildren, Eliza, Brady, Hannah and Julia, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held 1p.m. Tuesday, September 29 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Private interment Greenlawn Memorial Park.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved