TALLMADGE -- Judith Pyle, 82, passed away January 15, 2020. Born in Bellaire, Ohio, Judy graduated Garfield High School in 1955. She was very active on the NAMI board and enjoyed doing charity work for most of her life. She loved going shopping and playing cards with her friends and family. Always quick with a joke and a laugh, everyone who knew Judy knew how much of a gift her company really was. She will be missed tremendously. Preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Pyle; son, Jeffrey Pyle; and sister, Linda Doolin, she is survived by her daughter, Lisa Sawan; grandson, Sam Sawan; granddaughter, Jenna Sawan; brother, Samuel Beavon; sister, Nancy Ehrlich; and many nieces and nephews. Chaplain Terry Arnold will conduct service Monday, 1 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, OH 44224, where friends may call from 11 AM until service time. The family extends a special thanks to Summa Hospice and to the caregivers at FirstLight HomeCare. Should friends desire, memorials may be made in Judy's name to a . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 18, 2020