Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Pyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Pyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Pyle Obituary
TALLMADGE -- Judith Pyle, 82, passed away January 15, 2020. Born in Bellaire, Ohio, Judy graduated Garfield High School in 1955. She was very active on the NAMI board and enjoyed doing charity work for most of her life. She loved going shopping and playing cards with her friends and family. Always quick with a joke and a laugh, everyone who knew Judy knew how much of a gift her company really was. She will be missed tremendously. Preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Pyle; son, Jeffrey Pyle; and sister, Linda Doolin, she is survived by her daughter, Lisa Sawan; grandson, Sam Sawan; granddaughter, Jenna Sawan; brother, Samuel Beavon; sister, Nancy Ehrlich; and many nieces and nephews. Chaplain Terry Arnold will conduct service Monday, 1 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, OH 44224, where friends may call from 11 AM until service time. The family extends a special thanks to Summa Hospice and to the caregivers at FirstLight HomeCare. Should friends desire, memorials may be made in Judy's name to a . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now