Judith Schueller
1953 - 2020
Judith Schueller, 67, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home. Judith was born May 23, 1953 to Jack and Vernetta (Flora) Moore in Akron. She was a 1971 graduate of Garfield High School, received her Bachelor Degree in Special Education from the University of Akron and her Masters in Education from Kent State University. She was employed for many years at Akron Evening High School at North, and worked as Principal at The Lippman School and later at Lighthouse Academy, having retired in 2008. She was survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, David; daughter, Amy (Brian) Herchek and her children, Cecily, Ewen, Flora and Gabriel and daughter, Lisa (Adam) Howard and her children, Madeline, Guinevere and Alastair; siblings, Jacky Greathouse, Valerie (Jeffrey) Casto, Diane (Mark) Hannig, Kenneth (Vita) Moore and Richard (Debbi) Moore. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of her ultimate gift, donations may be made to LifeBanc, P.O. Box 933379, Cleveland, Ohio, 44193 or at https://give.lifebanc.org/give/282017/#!/donation/checkout




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Judy's passing. My heart goes out to all of you. May you find peace, comfort and joy in your memories of her.
Denise McConnell Carper
