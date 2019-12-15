Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Judith Seguin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Seguin

Judith Seguin Obituary
) STOW -- Judith (Martens) Seguin, 79, died peacefully at home on December 10, 2019. Born in Moline, IL, to the late Maurice and Madeline Martens, she had been a resident of Stow since 1970. She earned her Bachelor of Science from Clarke College in Dubuque, IA. Judith was an avid reader, Fox News watcher and enjoyed lunching with friends and watching her children and grandchildren dance and play sports. She was a collector of many things, especially recipes, and enjoyed trying new dishes. She was also passionate about the University of Notre Dame sports. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Matthew McGarvey. She is survived by sons, Marc (Corinne Smorra) Seguin, Christopher (Julie) Seguin; daughters, Michele (Kevin) McGarvey, Elise (Steve) Archual; grandchildren, Lauren (Justin), Gabrielle, Kathryn, Casey, Kyler, Hailey and Cole and brother, Thom (Anne) Martens. Mass of the Christian Burial Saturday, December 28th, 11 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, Fr. Kevin Klonowksi celebrant. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorials may be made to the in Judi's name. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
