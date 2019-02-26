Home

Judith Twigg Obituary
Judith "Judy" Twigg

Judith "Judy" Twigg, 78, of Uniontown, passed away on February 23, 2019.

She retired from Austin Printing and loved camping, travel and the Cleveland Indians. She had a huge heart and always put everyone else first.

Judy was preceded by mother, Betty Revlett and brother, Carl Crow. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ralph Twigg; children, Robin (Roc) Tainsh, Kevin (Jodie) Garretson and Pam Craft; grandchildren, Roc Jr., Randy, Chris and Billy; and brothers, Fred (Jeanie) Crow and Bobby (Roxie) Revlett.

Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m., followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends may call TODAY from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Donations, if desired may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
