|
|
Judith "Judy" Twigg
Judith "Judy" Twigg, 78, of Uniontown, passed away on February 23, 2019.
She retired from Austin Printing and loved camping, travel and the Cleveland Indians. She had a huge heart and always put everyone else first.
Judy was preceded by mother, Betty Revlett and brother, Carl Crow. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ralph Twigg; children, Robin (Roc) Tainsh, Kevin (Jodie) Garretson and Pam Craft; grandchildren, Roc Jr., Randy, Chris and Billy; and brothers, Fred (Jeanie) Crow and Bobby (Roxie) Revlett.
Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m., followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends may call TODAY from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Donations, if desired may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019