Judith Victoria Nagel

Judith Victoria Nagel Obituary
Judith Victoria Nagel, age 76, of Akron, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 peacefully surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norm Nagel; parents, Dorothy and Ralph Engstrom; Brother Doug Engstrom and beloved son-in-law, David Koval. She leaves behind her daughter and best friend, Lesli Koval; granddaughters, Stephanie Koval, Kelly Jenkins, Jessica Katzenmeyer, Jennifer Grubbs as well as many close loved ones and pets. Her smile, presence and most of all her laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew her in this world but find comfort in knowing her orneriness and that laugh will be put to good use with those who have waited patiently for her up above. Services will be announced by the family at a later date. Contributions may be made in Judi's honor to the and Emotions Anonymous of Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
