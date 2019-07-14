Judson "Judd" Carter York



CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Judson (Judd) Carter York, age 37, passed away on July 1st, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio on September 30th, 1981 to parents, David and Carrol York.



He graduated Cuyahoga Falls High School in 2000, and joined the Navy that same year, serving during 9-11 at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach. There he was assigned to a strike fighter squadron of F-14 Tomcats as an aviation electronic technician, troubleshooting the electronic weapons system on the aircraft. He returned to Cuyahoga Falls and worked at the Natatorium as a lifeguard where he met his wife, Lisa. They moved to Cincinnati and began their family. Judson's pride and joy were his three daughters, Emersyn age 5, and twins Shelby and Hadley, age 3. He was a wonderful father and spent time teaching his daughters about nature through walks, picnics, and outdoor events. He enjoyed hiking and his favorite trails were Munroe Falls Park, Tallmadge Meadow, and Indigo Lake. He was kindhearted, caring, and funny. He enjoyed the Big Bang Theory, reading books, and his mindful meetup group. He graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in business management technology. He recently began working at MAC LTT in Kent, as a production supervisor. He was a conscientious employee, an integral member of the team, and developed work friendships in the short time he was there.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Jaelah and grandfather, Richard Kneram. He is survived by his parents; his wife, Lisa; their three daughters; grandmother, Maryann Kneram; brothers, Julian Rose, Joshua York, Jacob York, Jesse York, and Jennifer Richards (Mike); special niece, Aphrodita Rose and favorite nephew, Sullivan York; in-laws Mark and Christy Opritza, Andrew Opritza, and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.



Memorial services will be private. In lieu of a donation, please send contributions to Summit County MetroParks, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, or plant a tree in his honor at a location of your choice



