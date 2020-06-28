Judson Ray Hill, age 98, died of respiratory complications from corona virus and pneumonia on June 19, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr.Hill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Mila Hill of Wilmington, North Carolina and their son, Brent Hill; his son and daughter -in-law, Thomas and Geraldine Hill, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and his son and daughter -in-law, Richard and Jane Hill of Shaker Heights, Ohio and their two sons, Chris and Nathan Hill. Mr.Hill was born on January 16, 1922 in Kenmore, Ohio to his parents Bertha and Ray Hill. He was married to Jean Winzler in 1941. The couple was married for 78 years prior to Jean's death in September, 2019. Mr.Hill served in the military in WWII and upon discharge assumed his life-long career as a successful accountant. He loved music and played the drums in jazz bands. He also enjoyed sailing, classic cars and reading. He and his wife taught Sunday School at the United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls for nearly 20 years. His family and friends will always remember him as a gentle, loving and generous man who focused on the well-being of others before himself. He loved his family dearly. Funeral/burial arrangements to be announced later given limitations imposed by the global pandemic.







