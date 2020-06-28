Judson Ray Hill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judson Ray Hill, age 98, died of respiratory complications from corona virus and pneumonia on June 19, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr.Hill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Mila Hill of Wilmington, North Carolina and their son, Brent Hill; his son and daughter -in-law, Thomas and Geraldine Hill, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and his son and daughter -in-law, Richard and Jane Hill of Shaker Heights, Ohio and their two sons, Chris and Nathan Hill. Mr.Hill was born on January 16, 1922 in Kenmore, Ohio to his parents Bertha and Ray Hill. He was married to Jean Winzler in 1941. The couple was married for 78 years prior to Jean's death in September, 2019. Mr.Hill served in the military in WWII and upon discharge assumed his life-long career as a successful accountant. He loved music and played the drums in jazz bands. He also enjoyed sailing, classic cars and reading. He and his wife taught Sunday School at the United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls for nearly 20 years. His family and friends will always remember him as a gentle, loving and generous man who focused on the well-being of others before himself. He loved his family dearly. Funeral/burial arrangements to be announced later given limitations imposed by the global pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved