Judy A. Barto, 72, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 after a long battle with her health. Judy joins her husband Alfred B. Barto, who preceded her in death, for their final ride together. They loved riding their Harleys across much of the US and Aruba. Judy was born to the late Guy Wright and Beula (Wright) Hannaman. She is survived by brothers, Edward (Debra) Wright and Kirby Wright; children, Keith (Dawn Walsh) Burch, Kimberly (Charlie) Lukens; step-children, Allan (Nadine) Barto, Christina (Tom Basel) Barto and Victoria (Michael) Barto Esposito as well as her grandchildren whom she cherished more than she could ever express. The Family wishes to thank Brookdale Montrose for their love and care over the past three years as well as Brookdale Hospice. A private Family memorial will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery.