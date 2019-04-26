Judy A. Good



DOYLESTOWN -- Judy A. Good, age 77, passed away after a short illness on April 23, 2019.



Born on August 10, 1941 in Plumville, PA to the late Joseph and Leila (Houser) Potts, she was a graduate of Evans City High School. A resident of Doylestown since 1996, previously of Marshallville, Judy had worked at Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) for a short time and was previously with Doylestown Health Care as a Nurses Aide for many years. She was a member of the Doylestown American Legion Post #407, Wadsworth Eagles Post #2117, and the Rittman Moose Lodge #860.



Preceded in death by her stepfather, Jessie Enslen; daughter, Pamela Kraus; brothers, Joseph, Jerry, and Sam Potts; she is survived by her husband of 28 years, Kenneth; daughter, Kelly (Sean) Swedish of Cranberry, PA; stepdaughters, Kathi Good, Ami (Kraig) Todd, both of Marshallville; her grandchildren, Hunter Swedish, Cierra Good, Allison, and Kenneth Todd; brother, Jim (Brenda) Potts of Lebanon, PA; sisters, Connie (Mike) Sutton of Evans City, PA., Sharon (Todd) Schaffer of Colorado. The family wishes to thank Scott and Rhonda Pond for all of their support and loving care of Judy. Per Judy's wishes, there will be no services. Her family will gather privately to celebrate her life. Memorials on her behalf may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2019