Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Lakeview Lighthouse Church
(1065 Kubler Trail
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Lakeview Lighthouse Church
Judy Alice Craft


1956 - 2020
Judy Alice Craft Obituary
Judy Alice Hudkins (Gatewood) Craft, 63, passed away after a short battle with a very aggressive form of cancer on February 1, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1956 in Kingsport, Tenn., and resided in the Akron area most of her life. She was a registered nurse who spent most of her life giving and caring for others. Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her family. She loved the beach, gardening, walks, and family outings. Judy is preceded in death by her father, James Craft; brother, Mike Craft; and sister, Teresa Craft. She is survived by her mother, Janet Hartsock; children: Tammy (Jason) Wilson, Misty (Daniel) Page, April (Neigdrull) Brice, Michael Grand, Joshua Gatewood, Mary Gatewood, Douglas Gatewood, and Isabel Gatewood; grandchildren : Joshua (Sara) Hudkins and Brittany Hudkins, Faith and Hope Angerstein, Matthew and Brooke Page, DaShawn Hudkins, Destiny Brice, and Dustin Richmond; great-grandchildren: Heidi Angerstein, Cameron Hudkins, and Davell Moore; siblings: Susan Clites, James Craft, Tommy Craft, and Anna Ruth Thompson; sister-in-law, Dwan Craft; special friend, Clayton Douglas Gatewood; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Special thanks to her brother, Charles "Tommy" Craft and Dr. Boshkos for her kidney transplant. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Lakeview Lighthouse Church (1065 Kubler Trail), where funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Pastor Dwayne Ray officiating. Interment East Liberty Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020
