On November 13, 2020, Judy Ann (born Johnson) Rabne passed from this world into glory at the age of 75. Judy was born on December 22, 1944 in Akron, OH to Willard and Marie Johnson. A memorial service will be held at Grace Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Middleburg Heights at 7393 Pearl Road at 2 p.m. on November 21st. The memorial service will also be live-streamed at http://live.gracecma.org
for anyone who would like to attend remotely. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com