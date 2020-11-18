1/1
Judy Ann Rabne
1944 - 2020
On November 13, 2020, Judy Ann (born Johnson) Rabne passed from this world into glory at the age of 75. Judy was born on December 22, 1944 in Akron, OH to Willard and Marie Johnson. A memorial service will be held at Grace Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Middleburg Heights at 7393 Pearl Road at 2 p.m. on November 21st. The memorial service will also be live-streamed at http://live.gracecma.org for anyone who would like to attend remotely. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Grace Christian & Missionary Alliance Church
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
