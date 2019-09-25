Home

Judy B. Lord

Judy B. Lord Judy Barbara Lord, 71, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, died September 20, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Akron, Ohio, Judy resided most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls, graduating from Coventry High School in 1966. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert G. Skidmore and Vera (Babe) Skidmore, she is survived by her loving husband, Jim Lord; daughters, Christie (Steve) Scharboneau, Joy (John) Sabistina, Jami (Jeff) Smith and Bobbi (Jeff) Leiner; sisters, Jan (Nick) Neckar and Jackie (Eric) Leavenworth; brother, Robert (Michele) Skidmore; and sister-in-law, Judy (Bill) Franke. She is also survived by 13 wonderful grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews. In accordance with Judy's request, there will be no calling hours and cremation has taken place. A memorial for friends and family celebrating Judy's life will be announced at a later date. A beautiful soul is never forgotten. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
