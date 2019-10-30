|
TOGETHER AGAIN Judy Brichford (9-27-1936 to 10-26-2019), born in Akron, Ohio she lived most of her life in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Spending most of her time in the gardenor working on her pond taking care of her fish, frogs, chipmunks and birds. She was a true animal lover and loved her little dog Kodi and her cat Buddy most affectionately knownas Budweiser. Preceded in death by her loving husband, John in 1992 and her sister, Mary in 2018, the family is comforted in knowing that Judy is where she wanted to be for many years. Judy is survived by her sons, Mark (Kim) Brichford and Gary (Linda) Brichford; grandchildren, Jessica and Eric Brichford, Tami Booth and Christy Perry; sister-in-law, Christine (Jim) Hutchinson and family; special nephews, Glenn, Jim and Josh Reed as well as several longtime neighbors. The family would like to thank the staff at the Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls for the care and friendship they provided. Cremation has already taken place, memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019