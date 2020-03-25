Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Judy K. Yost


1947 - 2020
Judy K. Yost Obituary
Judy K. Yost, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A life resident of Norton, she was a member of Barberton First Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey and parents, Carl and Mary Holloway. Judy is survived by her children, Jodi McKinney, Jenny (Mike) Musser and Josh Yost; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020
