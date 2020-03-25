|
Judy K. Yost, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A life resident of Norton, she was a member of Barberton First Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey and parents, Carl and Mary Holloway. Judy is survived by her children, Jodi McKinney, Jenny (Mike) Musser and Josh Yost; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020