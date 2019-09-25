Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Judy L. Kura


1947 - 2019
Judy L. Kura (Greathouse) Judy L. Kura, 71, of Akron, OH passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1947 to parents, George and Doil Greathouse in Akron. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Kura; former husband, Lawrence "Larry" Kruger; her father, George Greathouse; and her sister, Cynthia Greathouse. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeff Kruger, Donnie (Melanie) Kruger, Cheryl "Peach" (Mark) Demyan, Tommy Kruger and Timmy Kruger; grandchildren, DeAnna, Sarah, Cameron, Cale, Noah; great-grandchildren Layla and Gregory; mother, Doil Greathouse; and many siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio. A private burial will take place at a later date at Ellet Cemetery. To view the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
