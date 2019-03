Judy Lee Caughron



Judy Lee Caughron (nee Wasson), 75, of Akron, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents,



Samuel and Nettie Wasson; and daughter, Theresa.



Judy is survived by her children: James



(Deborah), Tod, Michael, and Angela (Orlo); grandchildren: Olivia, Sophia, Tod James, Sarah,



Caroline, Magdelene, Rose, Cassandra, Sam, and Josef; great-grandchildren: Lily,



Jeremiah, and Leo; sister, Pat; nieces and nephews; and special friend, "Goodwood".



Judy was quiet, gentle, giving, and always had time for a hug. She liked gardening, loved spending time with family, getting together with friends from church, and crocheting for Warm-Up Akron. Being a diabetic did not keep her from her love of baking, and she generously gave it to others.



A memorial service will take place on Friday March 8, 2019 at Middlebury Chapel 82 South Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306 at 7 p.m., with an hour of visitation prior. Services will be officiated by Pastor Jim Gergon.



In lieu of flowers, please consider bringing a skein of yarn to Judy's memorial service to be donated to Warm Up Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary