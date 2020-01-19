|
|
Judy M. Mosley left us to join God on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born February 4, 1940 in West Virginia to a humble beginning of a life of hard work and love. Her biggest joy in life were her children, Susan (Roger) Marzano, Doug (Judy) Couts, Roy (Jill) Mosley; and stepdaughter, Meghann (Carl) Scheffer; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which she adored. Judy will be forever remembered for her work ethic, her love of a good joke, a good card game, her love of her animals, but most importantly, the love of and for her family. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Calling hours will be at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a short memorial service at 3 p.m. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020