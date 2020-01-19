Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy M. Mosley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy M. Mosley Obituary
Judy M. Mosley left us to join God on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born February 4, 1940 in West Virginia to a humble beginning of a life of hard work and love. Her biggest joy in life were her children, Susan (Roger) Marzano, Doug (Judy) Couts, Roy (Jill) Mosley; and stepdaughter, Meghann (Carl) Scheffer; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which she adored. Judy will be forever remembered for her work ethic, her love of a good joke, a good card game, her love of her animals, but most importantly, the love of and for her family. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Calling hours will be at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a short memorial service at 3 p.m. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -