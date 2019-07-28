|
Judy Ports
Judy Ports passed away on July 20, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born Judith Ann Fischer on November 14, 1936 in Akron, Ohio. She lived her entire life in the Akron area and married her high school sweetheart, Jerry, in 1956. They would have celebrated their 63rd anniversary on August 25th. Jerry was devoted to his wife and stood by her side, truly honoring his vows of "for better or for worse, in sickness and in health".
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Madeline and her brother David. She is survived by her husband. Jerry; her son, David (Marianne) Ports; daughter, Debbie (Mike) Olinger; grandchildren, Chris (Marisa) Ports, Jessica (Matt) Stuwart, Kevin (Jen) Ports, David (Anna) Olinger, Nicholas (Rachael) Olinger, Matthew Olinger; and three precious great-grandchildren.
Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She always had a smile and a quick laugh for everyone. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed being a "snowbird" on her many trips in their motor home to Lakeland, Florida. She was generous, kind, creative, loving and will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.
Private services have taken place. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to either Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care (3734 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, Ohio 44685) or The Humane Society of Summit County (7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, Ohio, 44087). You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019