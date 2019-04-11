Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Judy R. Sabo

Judy R. Sabo Obituary
Judy R. Sabo

Judy R. Sabo, 63, passed away on April 7, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

Judy was a loving mother, a beloved wife of 31 years, and a friend to many. She enjoyed attending concerts with her family, supported her sons in their athletics, musical activities and SuperKids. Judy had a good sense of humor, and if someone was in need she was the first one to lend a hand.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lincoln and Mary Skeen, and brother, Pete. She is survived by her best friend and husband, Craig; children, Daniel and Derek; three nephews and one niece.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 15 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Judy's memory to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
