Judy Reynolds
) Judy 'Lynn' Reynolds (nee Geer), age 60, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was the dearly beloved wife of Rick; loving mother of Vince Nickum, Cassie Miller (Chris) and Justin Wisor (Chelsea); dearest grandmother of Cooper and Louise; dear daughter of Aaron and Shirley (nee Dean) Geer (both deceased); daughter in-law of Cynthia Cunningham; sister of Anna Ramsey, Troy Geer (Becky) and Tracy Keys (Tom). Lynn found her peace getting her hands dirty digging in the soil of her gardens. "Her roots grasped a new soil." A service in Lynn's memory will take place at a future date. Arrangements by the Mallchok Funeral Home, (440) 884-9100.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mallchok Funeral Home
5660 Ridge Road
Parma, OH 44129
440-884-9100
