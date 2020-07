Judy Ruth Wellock went home to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Howard F. Wellock, and children, Chris Dye, Craig Wellock, and Jill Palchesko. For full obituary and to share memories and condolences visit www.rosehillbp.com . Private Visitation for family on Thursday, July 30th, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333, with a Graveside Service at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park.