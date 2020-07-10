December 19, 1958 to July 4, 2020 Judy had her own "independence day" passing peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long cancer battle. She never wasted her cancer throughout her treatments. She used it to minister to others throughout her fight as she was always concerned about others more than herself. She was the daughter of Bill and Jill Vantrease; sister of Mark and Wade (Patti) Vantrease; loving wife of Stephen (Steve); caring mother of Michael Kemp and Sarah (Kemp) Burns; and mother-in-law of Josh Burns; she was a caring Aunt to Cody, Kelly and Kyle Vantrease. Judy graduated from Revere High School in 1977. She worshiped at Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Akron and was very involved in their youth group. During college, Judy spent her summers in Pennsylvania at the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center, a Presbyterian church camp, as a counselor and camp director. Judy graduated from Miami University /Ohio (B.A. Elementary Ed) and Michigan State University (M.A. College and University Student Personnel). During her adult life, she lived in Miami, Ohio; East Lansing, MI; Boone, NC; Kanazawa, Japan; Highland Park, IL; Beach Park, IL; Winthrop Harbor, IL; and Ames, IA. She was employed in various positions for Appalachian State University, Hokuriku Gakuin University, University of Illinois-Chicago, and Trinity College (IL). In 1991 Judy married the love of her life, Stephan Kemp. In June 2020, she retired after 16 years as a supervising teacher in the Ames Community School District Homeschool Assistance Program. She absolutely loved her job and hoped to spend her retirement years doing much of the same sort of thing. Please visit her Caring Bridge and Facebook pages for more details on her life. Details of an event to celebrate her life will be posted in a week or so on her CaringBridge and Facebook pages.







