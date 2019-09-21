Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
2569 Romig Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judyth Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judyth Young


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judyth Young Obituary
Judyth Young STOW -- Judyth Young, 81, passed away September 19, 2019. Born in Cleveland, she was a lifelong area resident and had been employed with Edwin Shaw in admissions. Judy enjoyed sewing and making gifts for her friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Luetta Miller, first husband Merle "Sonny" Copen, and second husband, Eugene Young, she is survived by daughter, Cathy Heaps; brother, David (Nancy) Miller; sister, Jeri (Bob) Martin; grandchildren, Sarah and Megan and cousin, Walter (Sally) Smith. Pastor Kim Barnett will conduct graveside service 11 AM Tuesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2569 Romig Road, Akron, OH 44320. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judyth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now