Judyth Young STOW -- Judyth Young, 81, passed away September 19, 2019. Born in Cleveland, she was a lifelong area resident and had been employed with Edwin Shaw in admissions. Judy enjoyed sewing and making gifts for her friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Luetta Miller, first husband Merle "Sonny" Copen, and second husband, Eugene Young, she is survived by daughter, Cathy Heaps; brother, David (Nancy) Miller; sister, Jeri (Bob) Martin; grandchildren, Sarah and Megan and cousin, Walter (Sally) Smith. Pastor Kim Barnett will conduct graveside service 11 AM Tuesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2569 Romig Road, Akron, OH 44320. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 21, 2019