Julia Ann Archer Obituary
Julia Ann Archer

Julia Ann Archer, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 104 years. Julia was a wife to husband, Virgil Archer and mother of five children. She was a sister to six siblings, Mary, Mike, Andy, William and Anna Belle; and is survived by her brother, Eugene Beskitt. She is also survived by two of her children, Don Archer and Teresa Wilson. She has 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She truly was blessed with a fruitful family! Julia was born in Akron, Ohio at home with her parents. She saw the world change vastly over the 104 years of her life. She was a faithful woman and a fantastic baker. She was loved by many around her and her infectious smile will be missed. She indeed leaves behind a tremendous legacy with her family. Julia's family will receive friends and family at a visitation Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following visitation. A luncheon will be served at the funeral home. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
