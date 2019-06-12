Julia Ann



Williams



Burgess



Julia Ann Williams Burgess, of Covington, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 58.



There are many words that come to mind when describing Julia - happy, kind, fun-loving, fair-minded, tenacious, inspiring and giving.



She was a firm believer in her faith and put God above all else. For 38 years, she was an attentive wife and best friend to her husband, Wilson. Her favorite space was her kitchen and cooking homemade meals and desserts was one of her greatest passions. Julia's well-rounded personality and genuine demeanor made a lasting impression on everyone and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, C.B. and Julia (Williams) Williams and her sister, Bonnie Williams.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Wilson Burgess, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Tim Grant; sons and daughter-in-law, Wilson Burgess, III, Theodist and Tiffany Terrell; grandchildren, Bryson Burgess, King Grant, Kali Grant, Justin Terrell, Antonio Jackson, Aiden Terrell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Annette and Andy Long, Kathy and Wayne Scott, Deborah and Anthony Lovelace; brothers, Stanley Williams, Donald Williams; nieces and nephews, Carla Potts, Wendy Scott, Ray Torrence, Roy Torrence, Rikki Holman, Tawanda McCray; mother-in-law, Virginia Dockery, brother-in-law, William Burgess; as well as a host of extended family members.



No services are scheduled at this time. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary