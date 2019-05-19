Julia Ann Dennison



Julia Ann Dennison, 84, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away Monday, May 13th after a brief illness. She had a vibrant faith and modeled a deep and sustaining relationship with Jesus Christ. Those who love her are encouraged knowing that she is free now from the weight and weariness of this world and was welcomed with loving arms as a beloved daughter of her Heavenly Father.



Hers was a life well-lived because of the love she gave and treasured for the many small touches of thoughtfulness and care she brought to others. She had spunk, curiosity, a glint of mischief, and a spirit that persevered and overcame physical ailments to enjoy being a part of whatever was going on - family gatherings, trips to the theater, art shows, movies - she loved being with family and friends. She particularly enjoyed art and drawing and passed that on to her children and grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and was well-loved in return.



Ann was a graduate of East High School and had completed additional studies in secretarial skills. For many years she was involved with the Tallmadge Business and Professional Women's Club and served as an officer. She worked for SD Myers and Green Cross Hospital and after retiring served several families as a nanny. She enjoyed being with children and showed them unconditional love and understanding.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Ruby Dalton; Joe Dennison, her husband of nearly 50 years; her brothers-in-law, Ben Phelps and Bob Dennison and her sister-in-law, Ginger Dennison; as well as her dear friend, Doug Goldinger. She is survived by her children Joe "Lee" Dennison and Theresa Wright and their spouses, Laura and Richard; her grandchildren, Rachel Dennison, April (and Jon) Schweitzer, Chris (and Anne) Wright; her great-grandchildren, Ruby, Alex and Vincent Schweitzer and Caleb and Kylee Wright. She is also survived by her siblings, Lois Phelps, Scott (and Judi) Dalton, Rita (and Jack) Underwood; an extended family of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.



Calling hours will be from 10 to noon on Tuesday, May 21 at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. The service will follow at noon. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bridging the Gap Ministries, 844 N. Main St., Akron, 44310; where her son is pastor; and Grandview United Methodist Church, 2315 Phelps Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, 44223; to whom she was grateful for fellowship and love over the last several years.



"Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep, or to grieve like the rest of men, who have no hope. We believe that Jesus died and rose again and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him." I Thessalonians 4:13-14



