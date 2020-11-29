) Julia "Judy" Appel, a lifetime resident of Akron, Ohio died on November 23, 2020 at the age of 80 due to the Corona Virus. Julia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Tom, in 2015. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Bender; 2 sisters, Martha Danko and Mary Melvin, and 2 infant brothers. She is survived by loving daughter, Laurie Linger; loving son, Thomas "Tommy" Appel (Robert Gerard Knapp). She is also survived by brother, George (Trudy) Bender of Oklahoma; sisters, Madeline Schlosser, Anna Sever, and Dorothy (Bill) Choate; brother-in-law, James (Jackie) Appel; grandson, Allen (Emily) Linger II; and great-granddaughter, Lily; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind special friend, Ernestine Roseborough. Judy was a member of Goodyear Heights Presbyterian Church, The Humane Society, the ASPCA and the National Wildlife Fund. The family would like to thank all of the Heroes at Altercare of the Western Reserve (Stow), especially John, Sharon, Debbie and Ashley R. for their care and compassion for our mom. Thank you also to the Heroes on the Covid wing at Western Reserve Hospital for their care and for going the extra mile so that we could talk to our mom one last time via FaceTime before her passing. At Judy's request, there were no calling hours. A private service was held for the immediate family with interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. "You can only have one mother; patient kind and true. No other friend in all the world will be the same to you. When other friends forsake you, to mother you will return. For all her loving kindness, she asks nothing in return. As we look upon her picture, sweet memories we recall; of a face so full of sunshine and a smile for one and all. Sweet Jesus, take this message to our dear mother up above. Tell her how we miss her and give her all our love."