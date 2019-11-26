|
|
) TOGETHER AGAIN Julia Tatterson, 93, passed away November 23, 2019. Besides her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Denzil and brother, Oral Hutchinson. She is survived by her children, Janet Audet, Claudia (Dan) Dzurovcin and John (Mary) Tatterson; grandchildren, Julie and Joey Audet, Timothy (Kelley) Dzurovcin, Anna (Quinn) Wilson, Jason Tatterson, Lisa (Keith) Watts and Jesse (Joslynn) Tatterson; six great grandchildren; brother, Cornelius Hutchinson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at NOON on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Mike Castelli officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Julia's name to the , Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, Illinois 60693. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSE (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 26, 2019