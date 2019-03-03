Julia Elizabeth Gaida (Vargo)



Julia Elizabeth (Vargo) Gaida, 94, peacefully passed into eternity in the loving arms of her daughters on March 1, 2019, at her home in Wadsworth, Ohio.



She will forever be remembered by all for her kind heart, infectious smile, and joyful laughter.



Julia was born in Barberton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael and Julia Vargo.



She dedicated her life to her family, her church, and her community-as a baker for Barberton Hospital, a kindergarten teacher, and a cook for Happy Days Daycare and Lakeview United Methodist Church Preschool.



Julia was a 68-year faithful member of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church in Akron, Ohio, where she was the longtime treasurer of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. For decades, Julia greeted parishioners at the end of the Sunday doughnut line, managed the bake sale table at the annual church festival, and baked "Paska" Easter bread in the church hall every Lenten season. Julia had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother. She remembered everyone each day as she prayed the Holy Rosary, and she recited the Hail Mary 1,000 times each year on the Feast of the Annunciation. Julia was a member of the National Council of Catholic Women and, through the council, was once awarded Woman of the Year for Holy Ghost parish.



Julia's sunny legacy continues to live in her two daughters and devoted caregivers, Julianna (Lawrence) Crookston and Maryann Conway, as well in her grandchildren, Elizabeth Conway, Julie (Yevhen) Gulenko, and Lawrence and Thomas Crookston-all whom she adored; Julia follows her husband of 62 years, Peter Gaida; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Eugene Senderak; her nephew, Francis Senderak; and her niece-in-law, Julia Senderak, in death.



Julia was a source of joy, love, and light for her nephews and nieces Deacon Eugene (Mary Ann) Senderak, Mary Ann (Julijan) Corej, Carol Senderak (Tony) Vargo, John (Janice) Senderak, Martha Dantz (Tim) Thomas, Joseph Senderak, and James (the late Julia) Senderak.



Julia also leaves behind her sister, Sr. Mary Geraldine, SDR, and dear friend, Tim Baker.



"Grandma, you are my sunshine, forever!"



The family will receive friends TODAY from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron OH 44301, where a Parastas service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1850 Brown St., Akron OH 44301. Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to BVM Sodality c/o of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church.