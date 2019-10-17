|
Julia Gaye Rodatt "Judy" (nee McKeown), age 86, was the beloved wife of the late Norman; loving mother of Adam (Suzy) and the late Fredrick; dearest grandmother of Alison, Marisa and Andrew; dear sister of the late Jean Lee Jones (late Bud) and the late Charlotte Ann Reinhart; dear aunt and cousin to many.
Judy was a secretary at the Woodridge School System for many years.
Family suggests memorial contributions in her name to Valley Fire District, 5287 Dogwood Drive, Peninsula, OH 44264. Friends may call at the FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 W.AURORA RD. (ST RT 82), SAGAMORE HILLS, where Memorial Services will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. MEMORIAL VISITATION SATURDAY, 11:00 a.m. UNTIL TIME OF SERVICES.
Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019