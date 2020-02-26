Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1952 - 2020
Julia K. Hummel Obituary
Julia Katherine Hummel, 67, passed away February 22, 2020. Julia was preceded in death by her father, Richard Hummel; mother, Charlotte (Burdette) Hummel; brother, Thomas and sister, Annie (Hummel) Pancrazio. She leaves behind her lifetime partner, Gary Krannich and his family. Surviving siblings and their spouses are, Charlotte Reymann-Akron, Frances Hickey (Patrick) of Bethesda, MD, Richard Hummel (Brenda) and Mary Bowman (Douglas) of Raleigh, NC. She also leaves behind Sister Ruth Rohr, many cousins, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 29, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Friends may call at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 East Exchange Street, Akron, 44304 on Friday, February 28, from 4-7 p.m. A private burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. To view full obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.hummelcares.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
