|
|
Julia Kirn Magoline passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She will be remembered by those who knew her as a dedicated mother and grandmother; an avid power walker who religiously walked four miles every day well into her eighties; a lover of travel who visited numerous countries and never tired of walking and viewing the many storied cities and landmarks that make up our world; and a reader of mysteries and novels who always had a book handy. She loved all of these things, but most of all she loved her family. She was immensely proud of her four children and nine grandchildren, and let it be known that she was happiest when the whole family was together on the annual holiday cruise or at the weekly Sunday dinners. As she looked around at her offspring on these occasions she would invariably say, "I am the luckiest person alive." Julia was born on December 31, 1935, the first child of Walter and Helen Kirn. She graduated from Buchtel High School in the class of 1953, where she was a varsity cheerleader. She stayed in contact with many of her classmates (who made up "the best class ever") by serving on the class reunion committee until the planning of their final get together. Her college days were spent at Miami University in Oxford where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and obtained her degree in Elementary Education. She taught second graders until the birth of her first child in 1960, and then became a full-time mother and homemaker. During the ensuing years Julia made sure she did not miss a single activity her children and grandchildren participated in, and even coached a championship girls' softball team. Friday night dinners with close friends was another of her most favorite activities. Julia was a longtime member of Bath United Church of Christ. She was a devoted community volunteer, spending decades on the Women's Board of Akron General Hospital where she loved creating beautifully detailed, beaded ornaments with the ladies of the 7th Floor for the annual Akron General Gala. She also spent many hours volunteering as a Service Ambassador for Continental Airlines and as an usher at Playhouse Square. Julia's family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at Arden Courts of Bath for taking such good care of her during her final journey, and all of her friends who visited her while she was in memory care. A special thanks goes out to her personal caregiver, Vivian George, who kept her looking beautiful until the end. Julia leaves behind her devoted husband of sixty-one years, Dr. Alfred Magoline; her four children, Kathy (Matt) Bezbatchenko, Cynthia (Ed) Orlandi, Steven (Kathe) Magoline and Michael (Susan) Magoline. Greatly missing their Nana are her grandchildren, Amy (Craig Butler, fiance), Laura Bezbatchenko (David) Krehbiel, Matthew Bezbatchenko; Olivia Orlandi; Hailey, Jared (Ashlyn Montgomery, fiancee) and Justin Magoline; Joseph and Anna Magoline, and great grandson, Charlie Krehbiel. She also leaves behind her siblings, Walter N. Kirn and Suzanne K. Robbins; as well as many nieces and nephews. Final arrangements are being handled by Anthony Funeral Homes. Per Julia's wishes, cremation has taken place, and her memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020