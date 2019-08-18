|
Julia "Judy" Krajcovic Together Again BARBERTON -- Judy Krajcovic was received into the arms of the Lord and reunited with her husband, Frank, on August 13, 2019. Judy will be dearly missed by many. She was the most loving, caring and thoughtful Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Born in Barberton, lived in Akron, then later resided in Barberton with her husband and family. She was a devout, faithful Catholic and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She loved to cook, bake, sew, and jitterbug. She believed everyone had to have a birthday cake on their birthday and made cakes for everyone in the family. She also believed that everyone needed to eat more and kept her house full of everyone's favorite foods. She deeply loved her family and what she valued most was spending time with her grandchildren and dog. Judy will be remembered for her devotion to God, her family, her sense of humor, her strength, being someone who had everything she had ever wanted in life, and for always having a smile on her face. She was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, a Member of the Greater Akron Model T Club, and Antique Automobile Club of America. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank; parents, George and Anna Brasko; sisters: Mary, Helen, Anna & Marge; brothers: John and George, and many nieces and nephews. Judy is survived by her daughter, Anna Marie (Ken) Krizay, son, Frank (Kim) Krajcovic Jr., grand children, Krystal, Rachael, Nicole and Michael Krajcovic, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Charlie. The family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to the nurses, physicians, and staff of the HICU and Hospice at Barberton Summa Hospital for all of their care and support. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Fr. Robert Jackson celebrant. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Prince of Peace Flower Fund. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019