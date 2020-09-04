1/2
Julia Testa
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Julia "Judy" Margaret Testa (nee Korogi), age 71, of Rootstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. Judy was born on May 29, 1949 to Joyce (Stewart) and John Korogi. She was a proud resident of New Milford, Ohio where she was raised with her three brothers, John, Andrew and James. Judy started her career in the mail room of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and earned positions of increased responsibility, ultimately becoming the first woman to work in the Company's Industrial Products division. Judy married her husband, the late Martin Testa, in December 1975 and the couple had two children, Andrew and Rachel. With her husband's encouragement, Judy obtained her Bachelor's of Business Administration degree from Hiram College and represented the first member of her family to obtain this level of education. Judy was a courageous, strong-willed woman who NEVER took "no" for an answer and always pushed her children to be more and want more out of life. She notably gave the New Milford Creek its name and was an avid reader, cook and baker. Judy especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at her home lovingly known as "Testa Acres" in Rootstown, OH. Judy is survived by her children, Andrew (Rebecca Misencik) and Rachel (Brian Lilley-Longville); stepsons Michael (Becky) and Mark, their children and grandchildren; grandsons Julian and Jack Lilley; brothers John, Andrew, and James (Marcia) Korogi; her extended family; and her cat Lewis. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Zachary Coulter at St. Peter of the Fields Catholic Church in Rootstown, Ohio, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. All funeral participants are required to wear a facial mask and abide by social distancing guidelines. Her mass will be livestreamed, and friends may also leave condolences for the family on Julia's obituary page at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. Interment will follow at Homeland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, http://webnoh.alsa.org. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter of the Fields Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
3302966436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved