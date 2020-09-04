) Julia "Judy" Margaret Testa (nee Korogi), age 71, of Rootstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. Judy was born on May 29, 1949 to Joyce (Stewart) and John Korogi. She was a proud resident of New Milford, Ohio where she was raised with her three brothers, John, Andrew and James. Judy started her career in the mail room of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and earned positions of increased responsibility, ultimately becoming the first woman to work in the Company's Industrial Products division. Judy married her husband, the late Martin Testa, in December 1975 and the couple had two children, Andrew and Rachel. With her husband's encouragement, Judy obtained her Bachelor's of Business Administration degree from Hiram College and represented the first member of her family to obtain this level of education. Judy was a courageous, strong-willed woman who NEVER took "no" for an answer and always pushed her children to be more and want more out of life. She notably gave the New Milford Creek its name and was an avid reader, cook and baker. Judy especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at her home lovingly known as "Testa Acres" in Rootstown, OH. Judy is survived by her children, Andrew (Rebecca Misencik) and Rachel (Brian Lilley-Longville); stepsons Michael (Becky) and Mark, their children and grandchildren; grandsons Julian and Jack Lilley; brothers John, Andrew, and James (Marcia) Korogi; her extended family; and her cat Lewis. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Zachary Coulter at St. Peter of the Fields Catholic Church in Rootstown, Ohio, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. All funeral participants are required to wear a facial mask and abide by social distancing guidelines. Her mass will be livestreamed, and friends may also leave condolences for the family on Julia's obituary page at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com
. Interment will follow at Homeland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, http://webnoh.alsa.org
