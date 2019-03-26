Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Julia Varvaro

Julia Varvaro Obituary
Julia Varvaro

Julia Varvaro passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019, the day before her 90th birthday. Julia was born and lived in the Akron area. She loved playing golf, traveling, and baking cookies. She was a resident of The Village at St. Edward where she enjoyed many activities.

Julia was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Joseph Varvaro; daughter, Joan; stepdaughter, Linda; and brother, John. She is survived by stepson, Gary (Beth); stepdaughter, Lisa (Craig) Carden; 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Haven of Rest.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
