Julian Gonzalez, age 89, passed away July 13, 2019. He was born August 16, 1929 in Texas and had spent the majority of his life in Barberton, Ohio. He was a member of St. Augustine Church.



Never goodbye, but we'll see you soon. Julian was the most hardworking man; he worked for the railroad for 40 years and in retirement spent his days working in his garden. He was a simple man and loved a day spent with his wife listening to Mexican Rancheras and dancing. All he ever wanted to do is dance with his wife. Julian was a story teller- his grandchildren can recount his stories word for word and remember them fondly. His family will never forget his famous sayings: "Be nice, don't cost ya nothin" and "Does a chicken got lips?". He will forever be remembered for his strength and dedication to his family.



Preceded in death by his mother, Nicolasa Serna; sons-in-law, Larry Roberts and Lawrence Shobe; granddaughter, Rachel Meyers; and brother, Arturo Gonzalez.



Survived by his wife, Maria Gonzalez; children, Emilia Gonzalez, Nicolasa Roberts, Dora Abshire, Norma Karam, Josefina Shobe, Jilberto Gonzalez, Jesusita Measell, Juanita Newell and Julian Gonzalez Jr.; and numerous grandchildren.



Private services will take place for the family. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 16, 2019