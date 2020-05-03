Julianne Jean Hudkins
1942 - 2020
) Julianne Jean Hudkins, 78 of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at The Colony Healthcare Center in Tallmadge. She was born on February 3, 1942, the daughter of Paul W. and Anna O. Kasburg Jackson. Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her loving husband, Bob. Julianne will be dearly missed by her son, Bill; step-sons Robert and Richard; step-daughter Linda (Clark) Rodriguez; grandchildren Kristen, Billy, Danielle and Christopher; great-grandchildren Jordan, Madison, Jayden and Savannah; sister Jerry Jamerson; special nieces Becky (Jim) Popio and Tammy (Dan) Garey; many nieces and nephews; and many friends. Julianne was strong in her faith, and was a longtime member of New Horizons Church. She loved chatting on the phone, and playing computer games with her friends. Julianne's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of The Colony Healthcare Center, and Dr. Mark Smith for their generous and compassionate care of Julianne in her final weeks. Per Julianne's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place. Care of Julianne has been entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
