Julie A. Westfall, age 48, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 unexpectedly.



She was born in Akron on August 3, 1970 and graduated from North High School. Julie was an active worker with UDD and Always Best Care. She had a heart of gold and liked to take care of everyone. A highlight in her younger years was traveling to California with the Make A Wish Foundation. She loved her crafting and most recently was making wreaths.



Preceded in death by her mom, Nancy Orndorff and brother, William Dwayne Orndorff, she is survived by her dad, Neal Orndorff; siblings, Bill, Jeff (Ida), Johnny (Julie) Westfall; best friend, Bobby Spefanko; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Calling hours are Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Maple Grove Mennonite Church and one hour prior to services Friday, 9 to 10 a.m. Funeral services are Friday, 10 a.m. in the church, with Pastor Dave Holhbaugh officiating. Final resting place is Greenlawn Cemetery in Uniontown.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2019