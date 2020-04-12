|
|
"Just because you fight doesn't mean you win, but it does mean you are a warrior" -- Julie Davis March 23, 2020 Julie Davis, 59, passed away March 26, 2020 after her courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 33 years, Mark Wayda of Columbus OH; her parents, Bob and Shirley Davis of Akron, OH; her brothers, Rob (Erika) of Hamilton, OH, and John (Rachel) of Wadsworth, OH; and countless friends. Julie grew up in Akron, graduating from Springfield High School class of '78. She graduated from John Carroll University earning a degree in economics. There she went on to attend and graduate from Ohio State University where she earned her Juris Doctorate degree. Upon finishing school, she and her husband Mark made Columbus there permanent residence where she had an exceedingly successful law career. Julie spent a lifetime fighting for women, workers, the poor and the hungry, lending her incredible energy to such organizations as the ACLU (state and national), The Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation, Franklin Park Conservatory Women's Board, Partnership for Excellence, National Abortion Rights Action League, CATCO, Portable Theater, The Clintonville Beachwood Community Resource Center (people won't soon forget the annual Julie Davis Birthday Golf Classic), and many more. Julie's spirit for life was evident from a very early age. In her youth, from playing guitar and singing at weekend church services, participating in Academic Challenge while in high school to biking, golfing, swashbuckling, her daily runs, running the Savage Race, entertaining her beloved friends with countless parties at their home, composing silly and fun songs and plays, or even curling, Julie was always up to a new adventure. Not to mention her talent for baking! No matter what the circumstances were, her positive approach, encouragement, and energy would always shine the light to the possibilities of optimism. Julie and Mark spent many years going to the New Orleans Jazz Festival where, through these years, developed many friendships and bonds. Falling in love with NOLA's music heritage and the life of the city, they decided to buy a second home there for their retirement. As it became clear what Julie was up against, it was determined that the best place for her to receive treatment was at the Ohio State Medical Center Arthur James Hospital. As a result of her 6 month treatment with these amazing healthcare professionals, Julie and Mark agreed the fight must continue against this horrible disease. Therefore they have announced a new named fund at the OSU Medical Center that will support these physicians as they battle head and neck cancer. In lieu of flowers or any other gifts or tributes, we ask donations be made to the Julie Davis "PIRATE QUEEN" Memorial Research Fund (316935) at the OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center Arthur James Cancer Hospital and Richard Solove Research Institute. Donations may be made online at give.osu.edu (just search the fund number listed above or "Pirate Queen" and her fund will come up) or by mail to P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218. We appreciate you joining us in this fight. One of Julie's favorite authors, Walt Whitman, once said "Either define the moment or it will define you". Goodbye our beloved Jewel
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020