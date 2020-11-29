) Julie E. Cobb (nee Smith) passed away November 23, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Charles H. Cobb Jr. for 48 years; dear mother of Brian (Suzanne), Kevin (Shelley), Meghan Ennis (Bill) and Shannon Cobb; beloved grandmother of Kendra, Colin, Karson, Marin and Dylan. She was preceded in death by her siblings Jim, Don and Pat. Visitation will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Parish, 929 Pearl Rd., Brunswick, OH 44212, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. MEET AT CEMETERY AFTER MASS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, 15500 S. Waterloo Rd., Cleveland, OH 44110. www.jardinefh.com