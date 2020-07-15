) THEN AND NOW GREEN -- Julie Elizabeth Gungle, 80, of Green, passed away peacefully on June 30th with her loving husband and two daughters by her side, after a courageous battle with dementia. Julie was born on April 27, 1940 to the late Joseph and Kay Thirjung in Akron. A graduate of Buchtel High School, Julie entered the workforce shortly thereafter at TC Architects. After the birth of five daughters in just under six years, she continued to balance both work and home life to include careers at both Johnson & Johnson and Bowery Management, where she eventually retired. Julie was preceded in death by precious daughters, Tammy and Terry; bonus daughter, Kathy; sisters, Helen and Janice, and grandchildren Jeremy and Janice Beall. Julie was not only a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and great grandmother, but she was an amazing cook, a friend to many, a wonderful storyteller, and just so much more. As dementia took its toll, the family was grateful to spend time holding her hand, going through old momentos and photos, and in her final few weeks, the ability to witness joy and laughter, painless hugs, and endless kisses. Julie's large family legacy was something she was so very proud of. The annual Christmas party, which started in Julie and Mike's living room so many years ago, has blossomed to a gathering that is rich in both tradition and love and will continue for future generations. Julie is survived and will be missed by her loving husband, Michael, of Green. His love, will, and determination to try any and everything to keep her with us just a little bit longer was amazing to witness. As a mother, Julie was one in a million. Always a friend, confidant, supporter, and cheerleader, she will forever be treasured by her daughters, Tracy Morrison, Tanya (Rob) Zikoski, Tina (Mike) Welch, and Karla Valentine. Julie is also survived by her sisters, Jeri Meadows and Josie (Vic) Walker (her best friends forever). Additionally, sisters-in-law, Connie, Linda, Donna, and Bev; many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Julie's wish was to be sure her grandchildren knew just how important they were to her, and to thank them for all the joy they shared through the years: Jamie, Chrissy, Courtney, Brandey, Natalie, Carlie, Julie, Clint, Nichole, Bryce, Emily, Dakoda, Garrett, Michael, Samuel, Amanda, and Whitney. A very special thank you to grandchildren and caregivers, Carlie Miller and Whitney Beall. Both of whom devoted love, attention, and comfort to Julie for the last few years, and she truly loved and adored you both; we will never forget what you have done for her and the family. The "greats" as the great grandchildren are known, are 26 strong in number. Please always know that Grandma treasured each and every one of you. As Grandma would always say, "LOL (lots of love), and Okie Dokie, OK, Bye Bye." You were a super hero over the last few months, Mom; Rest easy now! xoxoxo Family and friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Friday, July 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial service to follow at 6 p.m., Pastor Robert Tauscher, Jr. officiating. For those attending, please note that masks are required and we will be practicing social distancing. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)