) Jule Clegg (Iorio), 67, passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2020. Julie was born in Akron on May 23, 1953 to the late John and Jean Iorio. She was a 1971 graduate of Garfield High School. Julie worked for over 43 years as a pharmacy technician, retiring in 2015. She currently worked as a receptionist at the Portage Country Club. Julie was active in planning the reunions for the Garfield High School, class of 1971. Julie loved planting flowers and was especially devoted to her cats. She was a devoted grandmother who dedicated the last decade to spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Doris and Howard Richard. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, James; her children, Andrew (Kate) and Sarah Clegg; grandchildren Jasmine and Connor; as well as four brothers, one nephew, and several nieces. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 27, at 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, where the family will receive friends prior to the funeral service, starting at 4 p.m. A private interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Julie's memory to the Humane Society of Summit County, 1770 Merriman Rd., Akron, OH 44313.(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)