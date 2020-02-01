|
Julie Hutchison, age 68, passed away suddenly on January 29, 2020. A life resident of Akron, she was a wonderful caregiver to many over the years. Julie loved gardening, having her house in order, and collecting Precious Moments, but her greatest love was her family and spending time with them. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert and brother, Fred, she is survived by sons, Paul and Jeff Wilson; daughter, Crystal (C.J.) Sumey; grandchildren, Josh, Brittany, Leah, Diamond, Trent, Brooke, Arianna and Makenzy; and two great-grandchildren. Friends and family will be received Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, with Pastor Jeff Shapiro officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton. Memorial contributions may be made to Julie's family. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 1, 2020