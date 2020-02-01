Home

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Julie Hutchison

Julie Hutchison Obituary
Julie Hutchison, age 68, passed away suddenly on January 29, 2020. A life resident of Akron, she was a wonderful caregiver to many over the years. Julie loved gardening, having her house in order, and collecting Precious Moments, but her greatest love was her family and spending time with them. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert and brother, Fred, she is survived by sons, Paul and Jeff Wilson; daughter, Crystal (C.J.) Sumey; grandchildren, Josh, Brittany, Leah, Diamond, Trent, Brooke, Arianna and Makenzy; and two great-grandchildren. Friends and family will be received Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, with Pastor Jeff Shapiro officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton. Memorial contributions may be made to Julie's family. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 1, 2020
