Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Julie K. Jenkins (Brown)

Julie K. Jenkins (nee Brown), 53, passed away on the evening of Memorial Day, 2019, at her home.

She became Mrs. Craig Alan Jenkins on October 14, 1989 enjoying almost 30 years with her husband, lover, and soul-mate, and co-owner of their family business, Jenkins Auto Service.

Julie is preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Edith Brown. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Tessa Anne and Olivia Loran Jenkins; son, Randy Alan Jenkins; granddaughter, Ella Rose Jenkins; mother, Peggy Moore; sister, Jerri; brother, Jay; second mother and special aunt, Vicki Morris; and very special friends, Rhonda and

Michael Reed.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4 - 6 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. In lieu of donations, please send flowers. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019
