Julie L. Weiss



Julie L. Weiss, 46, died Sunday, February 11, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.



Julie was born April 24, 1972 in Barberton, Ohio and graduated from Norton High School in 1990. She was a resident of Cape Coral, Florida since 2016. At a young age, Julie worked as a hairdresser at Combs & Co. in Norton. Her interests changed and she excelled at nursing, and worked for several years at Akron Children's Hospital. Her passion was singing, and she ran a karaoke business. Upon relocating to Cape Coral, she formed the band Buckin' Wild and was the lead singer and band manager. The band saw quick success in southern Florida and was soon scheduling performances a year in advance. In this role, Julie was fulfilling her dream before her life was taken too soon. Most importantly, Julie was a proud mother to her 19 year-old daughter, Savannah. Julie loved Savannah more than anything in the world.



Julie is survived by Savannah; stepchildren, Christian and Sarah Wertz; her mother and father Catherine and Thomas Weiss; sister, Mary-Frances and husband James Wilcox; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at Columbia United Church of Christ located at 978 Wooster Rd. West in Barberton, Ohio. The service is open to all family and friends. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary