Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Remis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Remis


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Remis Obituary
) TOGETHER AGAIN Julie Remis, 95, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. Julie was born November 8, 1924 to Alex and Anna (Labay) Malachosky in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. She built Corsairs as a 'Rosie the Riveter' at Goodyear during WWII. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Jednota Branch 553. Julie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stephen in 1997 and brothers, Michael, John, Joseph, James, Charles and Stephen Malachosky. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Diane) Remis and Janice (Robert) Patrick; grandchildren, Michele Patrick, Dana (John) Tsimpiris, Chad Remis, Holly (Michael) Riding and Todd (Jamie) Patrick; great grandchildren Haley Patrick, Brady Tsimpiris, Macie Patrick, Colten Patrick and Gabby and Mia Riding. Private services were held with an interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -