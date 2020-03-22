|
) TOGETHER AGAIN Julie Remis, 95, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. Julie was born November 8, 1924 to Alex and Anna (Labay) Malachosky in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. She built Corsairs as a 'Rosie the Riveter' at Goodyear during WWII. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Jednota Branch 553. Julie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stephen in 1997 and brothers, Michael, John, Joseph, James, Charles and Stephen Malachosky. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Diane) Remis and Janice (Robert) Patrick; grandchildren, Michele Patrick, Dana (John) Tsimpiris, Chad Remis, Holly (Michael) Riding and Todd (Jamie) Patrick; great grandchildren Haley Patrick, Brady Tsimpiris, Macie Patrick, Colten Patrick and Gabby and Mia Riding. Private services were held with an interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020